Alanis Morissette is bringing her Las Vegas residency to LA

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette is taking her show on the road — to LA.

Alanis Morissette will stage a continuation of her 2025 Las Vegas residency show in Los Angeles in November. The show, Butterfly with a Machete, will run at the YouTube Theater Nov. 5, 6, 10 and 11. It's described as a "confessional and multimedia, multi-disciplinary musical stage play set to her music."

The show also incorporates "storytelling, therapeutic insights, and a radical look at fame and trauma" as it traces Alanis' journey from Canada to the top of the charts.

Alanis wrote on Instagram, "Excited to invite you on this wild ride that blends music, stories, insights, dance, video, sketch comedy, and always….rock n roll."

Various presales start on June 15 and run through the week; tickets go on sale to the general public June 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

On Thursday, Alanis will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a gala in New York City.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.