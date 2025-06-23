Alex Warren marks first wedding anniversary: 'I don't think I've been the best husband'

In the middle of the biggest success he's ever had, Alex Warren is also celebrating one year of marriage to his wife, Kouvr Annon, who inspired his song "Ordinary." And while most people would think writing a #1 hit about your spouse would earn you Best Husband Ever points, Alex says he's not so sure.

Speaking to People on Saturday, the day before their June 22 anniversary, Alex said his tour schedule makes marriage tough.

"You know, I don't think I've been the best husband. I'm trying my best. It's hard on the road," he said. "Seriously, I don't know how glamorous in the middle of Portland it could be, but we're trying our best here. We bring our dog and everything is awesome."

But Alex said that he'd like to have a break so the two could actual travel for non-work purposes. "I would love to take her to somewhere ... Tahiti or something," he told People.

While Alex may not think he's a great husband, Kouvr begs to differ. She shared photos of their wedding on Instagram and wrote, "My first year being married has taught me so many things but the most important one is that life would be so colorless and boring without you in it."

She continued, "You truly make a year feel like a single day and I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have found my forever partner. I’ll love you forever darlin."

Alex, meanwhile, shared a photo of the two together early in their relationship — they met in 2018 — and then a more recent one. "Happy Anniversary to my bestie for the restie," he wrote.

