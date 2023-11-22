Alicia Keys celebrates 20-year anniversary of 'The Diary of Alicia Keys' with special concert

Alicia Keys is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her landmark sophomore album, The Diary of Alicia Keys, with an anniversary concert.

The special event takes place on Friday, December 1, at Webster Hall in New York City. Tickets to attend in person are sold out, but the streaming platform Veeps will broadcast the concert live. Livestream tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 22, while all Veeps subscribers can stream the show for free.

The 15-time Grammy winner will perform her entire album from start to finish during the one-of-a-kind, intimate concert.

She's also celebrating the milestone with the release of The Diary of Alicia Keys 20, a digital album that includes nine bonus tracks, including "Golden Child," described as a previously unreleased song from Alicia's personal vault.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.