All at Once: Whitney Houston gets slew of new Platinum awards

Since the world lost Whitney Houston, streaming has become the main way fans consume music, so it was time to take a look at how that's impacted her impressive catalog of hit songs and albums. The result? Tons of new Platinum certifications for the late diva.

Whitney's estate announced that her album The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack album has been RIAA certified 19-times Platinum, extending its record as the bestselling soundtrack of all time. Her signature song from that soundtrack, "I Will Always Love You," is now 11 times Platinum, meaning it's sold the equivalent of 11 million copies via physical sales, downloads, and on-demand audio and video streams.

In addition, eight more of her biggest songs have new Platinum certifications: "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" is now eight-times Platinum; "I Have Nothing" is four-times Platinum; and "How Will I Know" is three-times Platinum, as is the Whitney/Kygo collaborative 2019 single "Higher Love."

Plus, "Heartbreak Hotel," "My Love is Your Love" and "Saving All My Love" are each two-times Platinum, while "Run to You" and "Count on Me" are Platinum.

Whitney is the first African American artist to have three RIAA Diamond-certified albums, meaning three albums that have each sold over 10 million copies. In addition to The Bodyguard, her self-titled debut and her second album, Whitney, have also hit that milestone.

And all those figures only represent Whitney's U.S. sales, which amount to nearly 115 million albums and singles.

