Ally Brooke shoots down Fifth Harmony reunion rumors

Ally Brooke has taken to social media to clarify that Fifth Harmony is not reuniting, despite what she said in a recent interview.

Speaking to E! News, Ally said that she "100 percent" sees herself getting back together with the group in the future. When asked if a reunion would happen "sooner than we'd think," Ally said, "We may be working on something."

The news sent fans into a frenzy because the group hasn't done anything since 2018, when Ally, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani said they were putting Fifth Harmony on hold to focus on solo projects. Camila Cabello had previously left in 2016.

But, Ally cautioned fans to slow their roll.

"I'm thrilled to see there's a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony," she wrote on social media. "'Reunion' has many meanings and while there's no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way."

Ally told ABC Audio this week that she and Dinah Jane were back in touch after seeing each other for the first time in five years at an event in August, and that she and Dinah planned to reach out to Lauren.

