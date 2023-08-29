Anything Could Happen: Ellie Goulding assures fans her "face is intact" after fireworks mishap

Artists have been getting hit onstage with things that fans throw at them of late, but Ellie Goulding managed to get by one of her own special effects.

According to People, a video posted by a TikTok user shows Ellie onstage at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England, performing her Calvin Harris collaboration "Miracle," which hit #1 in the U.K. Just as she sings the line "To believe in a miracle," a pyrotechnics effect goes off and appears to hit her in the face.

She stops for a split second, yells "F***" and then continues performing as though nothing had happened. It happened so quickly that many fans wrote in the comments that they'd completely missed it.

On Tuesday, August 29, Ellie posted on her Instagram Story that she's just fine after the mishap.

"to those asking I am ok!" she wrote. "Pyro didn't hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x." She added a firework GIF for good measure.

Ellie and her husband, Caspar Jopling, will celebrate their fourth anniversary on Thursday, August 31. The two tied the knot in Yorkshire, England, in 2019 in front of a star-studded array of guests that included Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The couple welcomed their son, Arthur, in 2021.

