Ariana Grande assures fans she's not abandoning music for acting

Ariana Grande may be lining up new acting opportunities, but she wants fans to know she hasn’t abandoned music.

Ari wrote in a social media post Wednesday, "very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!! it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it."

“It may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head,” she continued. “I am having fun. i feel grateful and excited and inspired. finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way… so i’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it’s just for a little. i love you.”

It was announced this week that Ariana would lead the voice cast for Jon M. Chu's animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Oh, the Places You'll Go! She also has a starring role in the upcoming Meet the Parents 4.

In November, she reprises her Oscar-nominated role of Glinda in Wicked: For Good.

