Ariana Grande assures fans she's not abandoning music for acting

Ari wrote in a social media post Wednesday, "very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!! it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it."
It was announced this week that Ariana would lead the voice cast for Jon M. Chu's animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Oh, the Places You'll Go! She also has a starring role in the upcoming Meet the Parents 4.
In November, she reprises her Oscar-nominated role of Glinda in Wicked: For Good.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.