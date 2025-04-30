Ariana Grande, Hozier, Sam Smith & more join Barbra Streisand on new duets album

Barbra Streisand has lined up quite a star-studded group of artists to sing with her on her new album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two.

Ariana Grande, Hozier, Sam Smith and Mariah Carey are among the starts who join the music legend on the album, along with Laufey, country star Tim McGraw, Josh Groban, Seal, James Taylor and rock icons Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan. The album will be out June 27, but is available for preorder now.

In a statement, Streisand says, "I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album ... gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too."

"I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners,” she says.

The first single from the album is Barbra's duet with Hozier, a version of the classic song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," made famous in a 1972 recording by the late Roberta Flack.

Hozier says in a statement, “Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision. To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise." He calls the tune "one of the most beautiful love songs ever written."

Here's the track list for The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, which is the follow-up to the diva's 2014 album, Partners:

"The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" with Hozier

"My Valentine" with Paul McCartney

"To Lose You Again" with Sam Smith

"The Very Thought of You" with Bob Dylan

"Letter to My 13 Year Old Self" with Laufey

"One Heart, One Voice" with Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande

"I Love Us" with Tim McGraw

"Secret O' Life" with James Taylor

"Fragile" with Sting

"Where Do I Go From You?" with Josh Groban

"Love Will Survive" with Seal

