Ariana Grande is 'going to be so great' in 'Meet the Parents 4,' says Ben Stiller

Ariana Grande will get a chance to show off her considerable comedic chops in the upcoming film Meet the Parents 4, and Ben Stiller, who'll star in and co-produce the flick, says "she's going to be so great" in it.

Speaking to The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, Stiller, who'll return as Greg Focker in the new sequel, says Ariana is "amazing," adding, "I went to see Wicked with my daughter in the theatre and had the best time. And I can't really say too much about it, but she's going to be so great in this movie."

"It's going to be really fun to play with her because it's a very specific character that she's playing," he adds. "And I think these movies are all about the family interactions and the subtlety of the things where ... everybody wants to get along with everybody, but we all have our baggage."

"That's what I like about Meet the Parents, it's really about these dynamics that we all can connect with."

While neither Stiller nor De Niro has confirmed what Ariana's role will be, The Hollywood Reporter claims that the plot of the sequel revolves around Greg Focker's son, who gets engaged to an overly pushy woman who isn't right for him. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Ariana will play that woman.

Meet the Parents 4 is set to be released Nov. 25, 2026, just a little more than a year after Ariana's upcoming film Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters Nov. 21, 2025.

