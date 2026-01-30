Ariana Grande jokingly praises photo edit that gave her six fingers: 'thankful for this'

Ariana Grande recently joked that she's so busy that she'd need "an extra brain and four more arms" to make another album. But it appears she'll settle for an additional finger.

A fan reposted an image from the photoshoot Ari did for Vogue Japan, in which the singer appears to have an extra digit on her left hand. "who's responsible for giving ariana 6 fingers," the fan captioned the photo.

Ariana replied in the comments, "Holy s***." She then commented, "oh my goodness how exciting ! i've been saying i need some extra appendages so that i can start an album ! thankful for this."

The photo has since been corrected on Vogue Japan's website.

