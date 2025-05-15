Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga lead 2025 Kids' Choice Awards nominations

Kids just love Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar. They're the top nominees for this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which will air live from Santa Monica on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Ari, Gaga and Kendrick have four nominations each; Selena Gomez and Jelly Roll have three nods each. Chappell Roan and Gracie Abrams are among the first-time nominees. Ariana's nominations include favorite female artist and favorite movie actress, for her role in Wicked.
Both Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are nominated for awards: He's up for favorite male sports star and favorite podcast, while she's up for favorite female artist and favorite song for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
Other favorite female artist nominees include Selena, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Cardi B and SZA. Favorite male artist nominees include Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Post Malone and Jelly Roll.
Tyla will host this year's show, and she's also a nominee. You can vote now at KidsChoiceAwards.com. Here are the nominees in the music categories:
Favorite female artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Selena Gomez
SZA
Taylor Swift
Favorite song
"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga
"Cry for Me" – The Weeknd
"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" – Taylor Swift
"squabble up" – Kendrick Lamar
"Taste" – Sabrina Carpenter
"Wildflower" – Billie Eilish
Favorite male artist
Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
Drake
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Travis Scott
Favorite music group
blink-182
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Linkin Park
Stray Kids
TWICE
Favorite music collaboration
"APT." – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
"Call Me When You Break Up" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams
"Die with a Smile" – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
"luther" – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"Please Please Please" – Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)
"Show Me Love" – WizTheMc, bees & honey, and Tyla
"Slow Motion" – Marshmello and Jonas Brothers
Favorite female breakout artist
Addison Rae
Chappell Roan
Doechii
GloRilla
JENNIE
LISA
ROSÉ
Sabrina Carpenter
Favorite male breakout artist
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
d4vd
Djo
Leon Thomas
Myles Smith
Shaboozey
Zach Bryan
Favorite album
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
I Said I Love You First – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Wicked: The Soundtrack
Favorite global music star
Africa: Tyla
Asia: Stray Kids
Australia: The Kid LAROI
Europe: David Guetta
Latin America: Shakira
North America: Bruno Mars
UK: Ed Sheeran
Favorite song from a movie
"Can I Get a Chee Hoo?" – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
"Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)
"Higher Love" – DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) (Smurfs)
"I Always Wanted A Brother" – Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King)
"I Feel Alive" – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
"Kiss the Sky" – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
"Popular" – Ariana Grande (Wicked)
"Run It" – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Favorite viral song
"Apple" – Charli xcx
"Bluest Flame" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
"Diet Pepsi" – Addison Rae
"Messy" – Lola Young
"Ordinary" – Alex Warren
"Pink Pony Club" – Chappell Roan
"Sports car" – Tate McRae
"That's So True" – Gracie Abrams
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.