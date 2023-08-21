Ariana Grande preps 'Yours Truly' 10th anniversary deluxe version, new live performances

She teased she was planning it, and now we know the details: Ariana Grande is going all out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut album Yours Truly.

In a social media post on August 19, Ariana revealed a week's worth of special releases to mark a decade since the album's August 30, 2013 release. A video revealed that things get underway on August 25 with a deluxe digital version of the album, as well as newly recorded live performances of the songs "Honeymoon Avenue" and "Daydreamin'."

On August 26, Ariana will release the first part of a Q&A and a collection of merch, followed on August 27 by a new live performance of "Baby I." The second part of the Q&A arrives on Monday, August 28, along with a vinyl preorder. On Tuesday, August 29, Ariana will release two more of the new live performances, this time of the songs "Tattooed Heart" and "Right There."

On the actual anniversary, August 30, fans will get a live performance of her first top 10 hit, "The Way," which was the album's lead single. The original version was a duet with the late rapper Mac Miller, who Ariana dated from 2016 to 2018. Fun fact: "The Way" was co-written by Jordin Sparks.

Also released on that day, the post notes, will be "some behind the scenes stuff we found.”

On her Instagram Stories, Ariana revealed that the new "live and updated" performances were recorded in London, where she's been filming the movie version of Wicked. She wrote, "I can't wait for you to hear them. This was such a healing and special project to do."

