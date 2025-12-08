Ariana Grande provides more details on 'Fockers' role

While we know when Ariana Grande's movie Focker-In-Law is coming out, we still don't know much about the character she's playing. In a new interview for Variety, she's sharing a few more details.

While chatting with Adam Sandler for Variety's "Actors on Actors" feature, Sandler asked Ari what it was like working with their mutual friend Ben Stiller in the film. "He's amazing, I love him," she replied. She then went on to describe her character, Olivia Jones, and how she relates to Stiller's character, Greg.

"I play his son's girlfriend who he's not sure of or connecting with. He's very against me," she explained. "And the worst part -- his character's nightmare is -- I get along gorgeously with Robert De Niro's character, Jack. He loves me, and I get immediate approval from the rest of the family."

Things even got a bit physical on set. Ariana told Sandler that she got a bruise from Stiller, explaining, "I did it to myself, but with his body. I was the one perpetuating it. It was totally my fault."

Focker-In-Law hits theaters Nov. 25, 2026. Along with De Niro, Stiller and Ariana, the cast includes Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, the late Blythe Danner and Beanie Feldstein.

Sandler also pitched Ari another potential role. While discussing their mutual love of his film The Waterboy and its main character, Bobby Boucher, he said, "If they're ever redoing The Waterboy ... I don't know who would ... maybe Ben Stiller can play Bobby and you can play [his love interest] Vicky Valencourt."

"Oh my goodness, no," Ari responded. "Leave perfect things alone as they are."

