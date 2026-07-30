Ariana Grande says new album came from a place of 'unfiltered rage'

Ariana Grande doesn't seem like she's boiling over with anger, but when it came to making her new album, petal, she just let it all out.

As part of an interview that will air Thursday at 5 p.m. PT on Apple Music, Ariana explains that when her fans hear the new album, "They'll feel familiarity and comfort in it, because it just feels like it pulls from many different parts of myself."

"And yet, at the same time, it is very experimental and different for me," she adds. That's because, she says, "I wrote from a place that I don't usually, I feel like. Which was, like, an unfiltered rage, that I think we all feel sometimes."

"I usually am too shy to tap into that, and I think this time, I kind of just didn't filter as much as I usually do," she explains. "I usually do a lot of rewrites and make things a little kinder, a little less -- whatever -- direct. But this time I didn't. And I think they'll be excited by that."

"I hope they love it," she concludes.

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