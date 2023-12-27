Ariana Grande teases fans with special message: "See you next year"

Some lucky Ariana Grande fans received a personal package from the singer designed to get them hyped for what's coming in the new year.

On Instagram on December 27, Ariana posted a picture of a series of Polaroid photos of herself with various people. In the second slide, she posted a photo showing one of her rem beauty brand lipsticks, an image of her own lips and a card reading, "See you next year."

Then, in her Instagram Story, she reposted multiple photos from fans who'd received the lipstick, "See you next year" card and photo in the mail.

In addition, her Instagram post, also captioned "See you next year," included a series of photos from the studio, a video of her mom dancing and a video of herself curled up on a couch under a blanket, giggling and saying she was "so tired," as well as "happy and grateful."

Ariana's movie Wicked: Part One will arrive in November 2024. We don't know when the album will arrive, but when it does, it'll be the follow-up to her 2020 album, Positions.

