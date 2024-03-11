Ariana Grande releases "slightly deluxe" version of 'eternal sunshine,' asks fans to stop the hate

Lately, it's been a trend for artists to release "deluxe" digital versions of their new albums just a few days after putting out the "original" versions. Ariana Grande is the latest artist to follow suit.

Ari's new album eternal sunshine came out on March 8, and now we have eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe), out now.

The new version adds four additional songs: The previously released version of "yes, and?" featuring Mariah Carey; an acoustic version of "imperfect for you"; an acapella version of "true story" and a remix of "supernatural" featuring Troye Sivan.

Upon its release on Friday, eternal sunshine became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day so far this year. Ariana was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 9, and appeared as a presenter at the Oscars on March 10.

However, eternal sunshine also sparked tons of speculation about Ari's personal life, including her divorce from her husband Dalton Gomez and her new relationship with Ethan Slater.

According to Billboard, Ari posted an Instagram Story on March 9 in which she wrote, "i just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)."

She continued, "i ask that you please do not. it is not how to support me. it is the opposite. although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.