Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gush over each other as Ariana posts 'Wicked' countdown

Ariana Grande's new album, eternal sunshine, comes out in March, but she's already looking ahead to November.

On her Instagram Story, the "yes, and?" singer posted a countdown to the release of her upcoming movie, Wicked Part 1, which will be released in nine months, 28 days and nine hours — or to be specific, November 27.

Ariana also shared a 2022 video of her and co-star Cynthia Erivo chatting during rehearsals for the movie while director Jon M. Chu teases them about being off in their own world.

Another post sees Ariana and Cynthia praising each other's respective performances as Glinda, the future Good Witch, and Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch, in the musical twist on The Wizard of Oz.

"We have cried and laughed and cried some more ... I am endlessly proud of the way we have loved Elphie and Glinda and the way we have loved each other," Cynthia writes. "You are one in a million and if I had to do this all over again, you would always be my Glinda, but Ari really is the gift I was lucky to get."

Ari responds, "My Elphie ... my Cynthia ... i will never forget a second of this time with you. perhaps, the hardest laughs and cries of my life ... you are undoubtedly the fiercest talent to grace the earth ... but you are unimaginable, an even fiercer friend. i am so thankful for the incredible privilege that is knowing and loving you!"

In the post, the two show off matching poppy hand tattoos.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.