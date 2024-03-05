Ariana Grande to present at the Oscars

Ariana Grande has a busy weekend in store. She's releasing her new album eternal sunshine on Friday, she's the musical guest for the March 9 episode Saturday Night Live, and she's also going to the Oscars on March 10.

Ari has just been announced as a presenter at the ceremony. Another presenter who's been announced is Cynthia Erivo, who is Ariana's co-star in the upcoming movie Wicked, so perhaps they'll be at the podium together.

Ari is the second chart-topping musician to be announced as a presenter; the first was Bad Bunny.

While we won't be hearing Ariana sing during the Oscars, there are plenty of musical performances lined up: All the Best Original Song nominees will take the stage during the telecast.

They include Billie Eilish, singing her nominated song, "What Was I Made For?;" Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson, performing Ronson's nominated song "I'm Just Ken;" Becky G, singing the nominated song "The Fire Inside;" Jon Batiste, performing his nominated song "It Never Went Away," and Scott George and the Osage Singers, performing George's nominated song "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)."

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars, which will air live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. ET. March 10.

