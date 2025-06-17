Ariana Grande salutes 'most perfect creation that has ever existed'

Ariana Grande has devoted her Instagram Story to a very good boy — her dog.

"My sweet Goose turned 12 today," she wrote alongside a photo of the birthday boy. "Happy birthday to the most perfect creation that has ever existed." "Goose" is Ari's nickname for her beloved dog Toulouse.

She also included a photo of Toulouse posing with his bone-shaped birthday cake, which has a massive number "12" on top of it. Also pictured: A bone-shaped stuffed toy that says "It's my birthday" and a "Happy Birthday" cookie, which another photo shows Goose munching on.

Toulouse is a beagle/chihuahua mix who Ariana adopted from an LA shelter in 2013. When Ari had her first Vogue cover in 2019, Toulouse appeared in the photo with her. He also appeared with her in a 2015 Coach campaign and guest-starred in her videos for "thank u, next" and "7 rings."

According to Vogue, Ariana had seven dogs in 2019. It's not clear how many she currently has.

