Ariana Grande's 10th anniversary party starts now with 'Yours Truly' Deluxe Edition

Ariana Grande's has officially started her celebration of the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly.

As promised, Yours Truly Deluxe Edition is out now on digital platforms, and it features the original recording, plus six newly recorded live performances of six of the album's songs. Performance videos of "Honeymoon Avenue" and "Daydreamin'" are also out now.

As previously reported, the videos for the rest of the live tracks will roll out next week, culminating with "The Way" on August 30, the actual 10th anniversary of the album's release. Fans will also enjoy special behind-the-scenes and Q&A videos, as well as a special merch capsule. On August 28th, the vinyl version of the deluxe will be available for preorder.

Yours Truly debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in 2013. The lead single, "The Way," featuring the late Mac Miller, debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

On Instagram, Ari wrote, "happy ten year anniversary to a project that changed my life. thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening and for growing with me every step of the way. love you always. :)"

Here's the Yours Truly Deluxe Edition track listing

"Honeymoon Avenue"

"Baby I"

"Right There" feat. Big Sean

"Tattooed Heart"

"Lovin' It"

"Piano"

"Daydreamin'"

"The Way" feat. Mac Miller

"You'll Never Know"

"Almost Is Never Enough" with Nathan Sykes from The Wanted

"Popular Song" with Mika

"Better Left Unsaid"

"The Way" feat. Mac Miller (Spanglish Version)

"Honeymoon Avenue" (Live from London)

"Daydreamin'" (Live from London)

"Baby I" (Live from London)

"Tattooed Heart" (Live from London)

"Right There" feat. Big Sean (Live from London)

"The Way" feat. Mac Miller (Live from London)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.