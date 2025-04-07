Ariana Grande's back at #1 with 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead'

Ariana Grande is "eternally" number one.

The expanded edition of her 2024 album eternal sunshine, called eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead, has returned the album to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The original version of the album was currently at #87, but since all versions get combined for charting purposes, it's now jumped from there to number one.

The deluxe edition had six previously unreleased tracks, and was available in a number of different versions, including one with instrumental versions of all the songs and one with a cappella versions of all the songs, plus various CD and vinyl versions.

Ari promoted the release with a short film, brighter days ahead, which she co-directed and starred in. It was screened in select cities including her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. In it, she continued the story of Peaches, the character she originally portrayed in the video for "we can't be friends (wait for your love)."

When eternal sunshine first came out just over a year ago, it debuted at #1 and stayed there for two weeks. It also spun off two #1 Hot 100 hits: "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.