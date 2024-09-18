Ariana Grande's new 'Wicked' r.e.m. beauty collection includes "magical" lip oil "for the witches"

Ariana Grande's new Wicked-inspired collection of makeup from her r.e.m. beauty line will be available Oct. 1. She said it was heavily inspired not just by the movie, but by the stage show and the Wizard of Oz books — and includes a "magical" twist.

One item in the nine-piece collection is a pH adaptive lip oil that changes colors, depending on the wearer. "Of course, we had to come up with something magical for the witches," Ari, who plays Galinda in the movie, tells Vogue.

Ariana told Allure, "It's actually jarring. I'm not kidding. I put it on for the first time and I turned away from the mirror for a second, smacked my lips together ... and I turned back and they were the color of Galinda's [outfit] in the Popular number. I was like, 'Oh my God, it worked.'"

The other items include eyeshadow, metallic matte lipstick and lip stains inspired by the tulip fields of Oz, and all the colors have names that are "all very specifically and Wicked-ly Ozian," she tells Vogue.

Among them, according to Allure: "Thrillifying," "Not Your Basic Witch," "Darlingest" and "You've Been Galinda-fied." The items are also available as a Galinda Makeup Set and an Elphaba Makeup Set, for Cynthia Erivo's character.

Ariana describes being involved in the Wicked film after becoming obsessed with the musical as a child as a truly full-circle moment for her. She tells Allure that while visiting her family in Florida recently, she listened to the mixes of the soundtrack while "sitting in my childhood bedroom with the poster across from my bed signed by the original Broadway cast."

"It was really emotional. I just burst into tears.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.