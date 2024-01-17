Ariana Grande's new album 'eternal sunshine' due March 8

The fans were right: Ariana Grande's new album is called eternal sunshine.

Ari's seventh album will be out March 8 and is now available for preorder.

When the teaser for the video for the album's first single, "yes, and?," came out, fans speculated that the album would be called eternal sunshine because of a shot of a business card with some coordinates.

Those coordinates led to Montauk, New York, which was the setting of the Jim Carrey film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Ari left a red heart in the comments of a fan's Instagram post advancing the theory.

Ariana's connection to this film is twofold: One, Jim Carrey was her childhood crush, and two, the movie was apparently a favorite of her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

No other details of the album, such as the track list, have been released, but Ari confirmed not long ago that the artwork for "yes, and?" is also one of the covers of the album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.