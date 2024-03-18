Ariana Grande's "we can't be friends" debuts at #1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Katia Temkin

By Andrea Dresdale

It's only Monday but Ariana Grande's already having a great week. In addition to having the #1 album in the country, she now has the #1 song, too.

The second single from her album eternal sunshine, "we can't be friends (wait for your love)," has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's Ari's ninth chart-topper and the second song from the album to debut at #1, following "yes, and?"

Plus, "we can't be friends" is Ariana's seventh song to debut at #1, allowing her to pass Taylor Swift and set a new record for the most #1 debuts among female artists. Among all artists, Drake still leads with nine.

Finally, Ariana co-wrote and co-produced the song with Max Martin and ILYA. This is Martin's 27th #1 hit as a writer, which means he's now surpassed the late John Lennon as the songwriter with the second-most #1 hits -- Lennon had 26. The record for writing the most #1 hits is held by Lennon's fellow Beatles member, Paul McCartney, who's had 32.

In other Ariana news, she reposted a video of Olivia Rodrigo dancing to another eternal sunshine track, "the boy is mine." She added a gif of a dancing cat holding a flower.

