Ariana Grande's grandma presented with special award for chart achievement

Ariana Grande has received multiple awards for her chart achievements, but she's really excited about the one her grandma just got.

As previously reported, Ariana's 98-year-old "nonna," Marjorie Grande, recently set a record on the Billboard Hot 100. Thanks to her feature on Ari's song "Ordinary Things," which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at #55, she's now the oldest person to have ever appeared on the Hot 100.

On Instagram April 16, Ari posted a photo of her smiling nonna holding a framed plaque celebrating her achievement. It has the Billboard Hot 100 chart placement of "Ordinary Things" and an inscription commemorating the achievement. It's presented to "Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande."

Ari captioned the pic, "celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the@billboard Hot100 we love and thank you."

On the song "Ordinary Things," Marjorie can be heard reminiscing about her late husband, Frank, and how much she loved him. She advises, "Never go to bed without kissing goodnight. That's the worst thing to do; don't ever, ever do that. And if you don't feel comfortable doing it, you're in the wrong place – get out."

