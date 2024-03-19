Ariana Grande's grandma makes history on the 'Billboard' Hot 100

Ariana Grande is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her single "we can't be friends," but the other tracks on her album eternal sunshine have also appeared on the chart due to streaming. One of those songs has just helped Ari's grandmother set a unique chart record.

"Ordinary Things" has debuted on the Hot 100 at #55. The song is credited to Ariana and "Nonna" aka her grandma, Marjorie Grande. At age 98, Nonna is now the oldest person to have appeared on the Hot 100 in its entire history, dating back to the chart's inception in 1958.

The previous record holder was a guy named Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 when he reached #42 on the chart in 2013. The third most senior artist to appear on the chart is the late Tony Bennett, who was 85 when he made the chart in 2011.

On "Ordinary Things," Nonna can be heard reminiscing about her late husband, Frank, and how much she loved him. She advises, "Never go to bed without kissing goodnight. That's the worst thing to do; don't ever, ever do that. And if you don't feel comfortable doing it, you're in the wrong place – get out."

Ariana explained the feature in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, saying, "I always record my Nonna, because you never know what she's going to say." She added, "Our loved ones ... have the ability to instantly just sort of ... simplify things that are so complicated and heavy at times."

Billboard notes that Nonna was also heard on two other songs by Ariana, though she was uncredited: "Daydreamin'" from 2013's Yours Truly and "Bloodline" from 2019's thank u, next.

