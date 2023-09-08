Ariana Grande's makeup line is voted Best Celebrity Beauty Brand

It seems like every star is starting up their own cosmetics line these days, but Ariana Grande's has managed to make a real impact.

Her r.e.m. beauty line was just voted Best Celebrity Beauty Brand by the readers of Cosmopolitan in the magazine's annual Reader's Choice Beauty Awards. Over 5,000 respondents chose r.e.m. as the beauty brand they love. One commented, "The products are beyond and the packaging is so cool," while another added, "I'm kinda over celeb beauty brands, but this line is just so good. It feels different from other brands."

On Instagram, Ariana wrote, "Thank you @cosmopolitan readers for voting for @r.e.m.beauty ! we are so grateful (and we feel like we're just getting started)."

Ari's brother, Frankie, commented, "So major. So deserved. I'm so proud of you. "

The brand just launched its new Sweetener line of foundation with a pop-up experience in New York City — complete with free ice cream — and Ariana stopped by to hang out with fans at the event.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.