Ariana Grande's brother believes she should get an Oscar nod for 'Wicked'

Unsurprisingly, Ariana Grande's biggest fan — her brother — believes that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science should recognize her upcoming appearance in Wicked: Part One.

Speaking to Too Fab, Frankie Grande said that Ari's turn as Glinda in the upcoming musical "deserves" an Oscar nomination, adding, "I wept through the trailer, I still cry when the trailer comes on."

Frankie says he was able to visit his sister and Cynthia Erivo, the Elphaba to Ari's Glinda, on set in England and even saw the filming of the musical's signature tune, "Defying Gravity."

"I mean, getting to see my little sister, who I have been her number one fan and cheerleader for her whole entire life, do her dream role on that level and be so good at it, I was a mess," he added. "I was weeping."

Frankie also commented on Ariana's boyfriend, Ethan Slater, who's also in Wicked. "He's a great guy. Ethan's a wonderful guy. He's very sweet. He's very, very, very sweet. I adore him," he said.

"I, honestly I've always just said this: All I want is for my sister to be happy and when she's happy, I’m happy. So I'm very happy."

Meanwhile, Ariana's video for "the boy is mine" will premiere Friday at 10 a.m., but the countdown has already started online.

