"Attention" everyone: Charlie Puth is a married man

Maybe Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist, but while we're waiting for that to happen, he got married.

Vogue reports that Charlie and his longtime girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, tied the knot Sept. 7 at Charlie's family's home in Montecito, California. He announced the news on Instagram Sept. 17, showing off some lovely photos and writing, "I love you Brooke … I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I'll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next ... thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you."

Charlie and Brooke started dating in 2022, but they've known each other for a long time: their fathers went to elementary school together and they both grew up in New Jersey. Seemingly quoting Taylor Swift, the woman who said Charlie should be a bigger artist, Brooke told Vogue, "It's like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything."

The couple's first dance was to Bruce Springsteen's live version of Tom Waits' song "Jersey Girl." They were recently photographed Italy, so we assume that's where they're honeymooning. You can see the couple's entire wedding album — 83 pictures in all — on Vogue's website.

