Ava Max can "Spot a Fake" on new song

By Andrea Tuccillo

Ava Max is back with a new single, "Spot a Fake."

On the upbeat dance track, she puts out a warning about a girl who isn’t what she seems to be. “I can spot a fake from a mile away/ I can spot the fake in a beautiful face/ Yeah, she could put the, she could put the devil to shame,” she sings in the chorus.

The song is "inspired by moments that shook her inner circle," according to a press release, and she posted a teaser video to social media indicating a betrayal that occurred in 2019.

In the clip, Ava sits at a fortune teller with a so-called friend at her side. The fortune teller warns her of a betrayal by someone close to her and we see the friend raising a knife behind her back.

"some betrayals you never see coming…," Ava captions the post.

"Spot a Fake" follows "My Oh My," her first solo single since the release of her sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, last year.

Her 2020 hit "Kings & Queens" has now surpassed 1 billion streams.

