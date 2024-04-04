Ava Max kicks off her "third era" with new single and video, "My Oh My"

"My Oh My!" Ava Max has returned with a new single and video.

The song, "My Oh My," is an upbeat club banger that has Ava describing enjoying a night out at the club: "I'm like my oh my/ Baby, this my kind of night/ Strangers dancing all around me/ Feels like straight out of a movie." The lyrics also shout out "Bella and Gigi" -- Hadid, that is -- as well as "Kim and Khloe" -- Kardashian, of course -- and "young Naomi" -- as in Campbell.

The melody of the song is taken from a 19th century composition that is known variously as "The Streets of Cairo," "the snake charmer song," "The Poor Little Country Maid" or "Arabian riff."

If you're a baseball fan, you may have already heard "My Oh My," since it was featured on the MLB Network's coverage of 2024 Opening Day.

"My Oh My" is Ava's first solo single release since 2023. Since then, she's put out the Tiësto collab "The Motto," the Kygo collab "Whatever" and a single with DJ Alok, "Car Keys (Ayla)." Her song "Choose Your Fighter" was featured on the Barbie soundtrack.

"I have been working on this record for the last 6 months and I couldn't be more excited for it to finally be yours," Ava writes on Instagram. "The third era begins now."

So far, Ava has released two albums: Heaven & Hell and Diamonds & Dancefloors.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.