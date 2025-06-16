Ava Max to launch Don't Click Play tour this fall

Ava Max will release her new album, Don't Click Play, on Aug. 22, and this fall she'll launch a headlining tour of the same name.

The tour kicks off Sept. 3 in LA and is set to wrap up in Chicago on Oct. 4. International dates will be announced soon. A Verizon presale starts June 17 at 12 p.m. PT. Additional presales will run through the week; the general sale begins June 20 at 10 a.m. local time via AvaMax.com/tour.

Ava recently released the single "Lovin' Myself" from Don't Click Play, which will be her third studio album. She wrote on Instagram, "I have so much more music coming for you this summer."

