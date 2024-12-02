Avril Lavigne extends Greatest Hits Tour through 2025

Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour will continue into the new year.

She'll kick off a new leg of the tour May 18 in her home country of Canada and play 19 dates across North America, wrapping June 27 in Bethel, New York. Among those dates will be a stadium show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and a show at New York's Madison Square Garden. Simple Plan will open all the U.S. shows; Fefe Dobson will open the Canadian ones. We The Kings will also appear on select dates.

In addition, Avril will play the All Your Friends Festival in Ontario on June 29 and the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 18.

A presale for the tour starts Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time via avrillavigne.com. VIP packages are also available through vipnation.com.

