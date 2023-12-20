Baby #3? Rihanna hints at having more kids

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Rihanna's not done having kids just yet.

At least that's what she seemed to suggest when speaking with E! News about a potential baby number 3.

The Grammy winner joked to Justin Sylvester that the only thing she "isn't good at" is producing a baby girl.

"Is there one thing you can't do?" Sylvester asked after naming a list of her multiple music and lifestyle businesses.

"So far, have daughters," Rihanna said, laughing. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

She was then asked if her kids would follow in her entertainment footsteps and go after a career in music.

"I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?" Rihanna said. "But it's up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, 'That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me — I don't even want to be on camera.'"

Rih spoke with E! and other press at her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party, including Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, to whom she opened up about the relationship her two boys, RZA and Riot, have with their father, A$AP Rocky.

"My kids are obsessed with him," she said. "I'm just a background, I'm an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!