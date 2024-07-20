Back-2-School Book Bag Events

Backpack & School Supply Giveaways and Collections in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties:

Featured Event: Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church

6th Annual Community Block Party & Backpack Giveaway

Easy 93.1 Backpack Giveaway at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church

August 4th, 2024 12:00pm - 3:00pm
The 6th Annual Back to School Community Block Party & School Supply Giveaway
Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church 10701 S.W. 184th Street, Miami, FL 33157

More Back to School Events:

The Children's Trust Family Expos 2024

Saturday, July 27th, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Children’s Trust North Family Expo at Florida Memorial University, 15800 N.W. 42nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, 33054

Saturday, August 3rd, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Children’s Trust South Family Expo at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, 11011 S.W. 104th St., Miami, 33176

The Children’s Trust Family Expos feature dozens of exhibitors that provide a wide range of services for children and families.

There will also be a play area for the kids, with bounce houses & more, and free school supplies (while supplies last).

Find more information here.

