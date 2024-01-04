Backstreet Boy Nick Carter reacts to sister Bobbie Jean's death: "Completely heartbroken"

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, died on December 23 at age 41. Fans have been waiting for Nick to make a statement about the tragedy, and on January 4, he finally did.

On Instagram, Nick posted a photo of him and Bobbie Jean together as children. He wrote, "It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken."

Bobbie Jean is the third Carter sibling to die, following sister Leslie in 2012 and brother Aaron in 2022.

"Thank you for all your love and kind words," he continued. "We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

Nick's Dancing with the Stars partner, Sharna Burgess, wrote in the comments, "I'm so sorry Nick, I cannot imagine how hard this must be ... sending you so much love xx."

Nick is currently on a solo tour in South America, with his next show coming January 5 in Chile.

