Backstreet Boys pay tribute to late Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson, the driving creative force behind The Beach Boys, has died at age 82, his family announced on Wednesday. Among the many artists paying tribute to the late music legend are Backstreet Boys.

The group posted footage of themselves performing The Beach Boys' 1965 top 10 hit "When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)" during a 2007 tribute to Wilson. In the caption, they wrote, "The Beach Boys set the stage for pop vocal groups. The tight harmonies, infectious melodies and unmatched songwriting of Brian Wilson gave groups like us a blueprint for success and a legacy to aspire to."

They added, "Our hearts go out to the family of Brian Wilson on this tragic day. Music has lost a pioneer and the world has lost a true legend."

Like The Beach Boys, whose members included brothers Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson and their first cousin Mike Love, the Backstreet Boys lineup also includes first cousins: Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell.

