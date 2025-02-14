Backstreet Boys announce 'Millennium 2.0' album, add three more Vegas shows

Backstreet Boys' upcoming Into the Millennium Las Vegas residency at Sphere is expanding.

The group has just added three additional shows to their previously announced dates: Aug. 1, 2 and 3. You can sign up for the presale now at Ticketmaster through Feb. 17. The Backstreet Boys Fan Club presale starts Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. PT; the artist presale will begin Feb. 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 21 at 11am PT via backstreetboys.com.

During the group's residency, which starts July 11, the group will highlight their best-selling album, 1999's Millennium. That same day, the group will drop Milennium 2.0 to mark the album's 25th anniversary. It'll feature 25 tracks in all, including the album's 12 original songs, live songs, demos and B-sides, including a version of "I Want It That Way" with alternate lyrics.

If you presave or preorder Millennium 2.0 now, you'll hear the group's new single, "HEY." It's a heartbreak ballad which features the guys singing, "Ain't it funny how 'hey' becomes 'how are you,' becomes 'I'd love to,' becomes 'I want you and need you'/ and then becomes 'i love you,' becomes 'i hate you,' becomes 'i never wanna see you again'/ woah, oh, I wish we could go back to 'hey.'"

Tonight, Feb. 14, Backstreet will perform at New York's Radio City Music Hall for Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary concert, streaming live on Peacock.

