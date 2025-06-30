A beautiful thing: Benson Boone scores #2 debut with 'American Heart'

Benson Boone's American Heart is beating near the top of the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

The singer's sophomore album debuted at #2 on the chart, giving him his second top-10 album, highest-charting release and biggest sales week yet, with 61,000 units. His 2024 debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, entered at #6 with sales of 58,000 units -- his previous biggest week.

So far, American Heart has produced the hits "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else" and "Mystical Magical." Meanwhile, his global smash "Beautiful Things," from his first album, is still in the top 10.

Benson made multiple TV appearances leading up to the album's release, including Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the American Music Awards.

When American Heart was released, Benson wrote on Instagram, "Whether you hate my music or love it, I'm just glad you heard it. I hope you all enjoy American Heart, so many talented people were a part of this album, go listen all the way through if you can."

The Grammy nominee's North American tour starts Aug. 22. Before that, he'll do a series of festival performances all over the world, including France, Monaco, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and Canada.

As for who beat Benson out of the top spot, it's Morgan Wallen, whose I'm the Problem is number one on the Billboard 200 for the sixth week in a row.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.