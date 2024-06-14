Bebe Rexha calls G-Eazy an "ungrateful loser" in since-deleted Instagram post

Bebe Rexha is making her feelings about G-Eazy known.

In a since-deleted post to her Instagram Story, Bebe shared a text message she received from her team about shooting social content with her former collaborator G-Eazy.

"@geazy you have my number," Bebe wrote. "Why don't you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You're lucky people are liking you again."

The pair previously collaborated on their 2015 hit "Me, Myself & I," but their relationship seems to have taken a turn since then.

"Cause I could go in on all the s***** things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good," Bebe wrote, alongside a peace emoji.

Bebe later removed the Instagram Story, before giving an explanation as to why over on the social platform X.

"Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing," Bebe wrote. "I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said."

