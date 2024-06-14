Bebe Rexha calls G-Eazy an "ungrateful loser" in since-deleted Instagram post

Dave Hogan/MTV 2016/Getty Images for MTV

By Mary Pat Thompson

Bebe Rexha is making her feelings about G-Eazy known.

In a since-deleted post to her Instagram Story, Bebe shared a text message she received from her team about shooting social content with her former collaborator G-Eazy.

"@geazy you have my number," Bebe wrote. "Why don't you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You're lucky people are liking you again."

The pair previously collaborated on their 2015 hit "Me, Myself & I," but their relationship seems to have taken a turn since then.

"Cause I could go in on all the s***** things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good," Bebe wrote, alongside a peace emoji.

Bebe later removed the Instagram Story, before giving an explanation as to why over on the social platform X.

"Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing," Bebe wrote. "I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!