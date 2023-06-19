Bebe Rexha hit in the face with cell phone during concert

By Aaron Katersky, Mark Crudele

Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cell phone while performing on stage Sunday, June 18, ABC News confirms. 

The singer was struck after a 27-year-old concertgoer tossed the phone at her at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan.

The concertgoer, identified as Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with assault. He is in custody and is expected to be arraigned later Monday.

After the incident, the concert was cut short and Bebe was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Fan-captured video shows the phone striking her in the upper left cheek, right below her eye.

