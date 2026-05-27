Before JoJo can step in, 'CHESS' is leaving (getting out): 'So bummed'

JoJo was all set to take over the starring role in the Broadway musical CHESS from Lea Michele next month — until the show was canceled.

Despite being nominated for five Tony Awards, the show — with music and lyrics by Tim Rice and ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus — will now close on June 21. The "Leave (Get Out)" singer was supposed to make her debut as Florence Vassy on June 23. It would have been her second stint on Broadway, following an appearance in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

When the closing date was announced on Instagram, the account @broadwayworks commented that it hoped JoJo might be able to swap in "as the alternate for these last few weeks or something," adding, "she deserves some shows!!"

JoJo replied, "was supposed to start first day of rehearsals TODAY. so bummed. all my love to the company."

Fans chimed in, with some saying they had purchased tickets specifically to see her and others offering condolences to her. "you were robbed sis," one wrote.

JoJo is best known for her hits "Leave (Get Out) and "Too Little Too Late," as well as her million-selling 2004 debut album JoJo. In 2024, she published her New York Times bestselling memoir, Over the Influence.

JoJo is also featured on Jonas Brothers' live album Friends From Your Hometown, which documents the night she joined them onstage during their Greetings From Your Hometown tour.

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