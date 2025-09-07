Benson Boone achieves dream goal he set 4 years ago: 'Unforgettable'

It took him four years to achieve it, but Benson Boone's dream has come true: He sold out New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on Sept. 5.

On Instagram on Sunday night, Benson reflected on his achievement. "4 years and 174 days ago I made a goal with my best friend that I was going to sell out and play Madison Square Garden," he wrote. "I was absolutely speechless standing on that stage with thousands of people in front of me screaming and crying."

"Thank you for this moment, thank you for this career, and thank you for your love and support. You just made my dreams truly come to life," he continued. "I’m still trying to fully comprehend this night, and a part of me thinks I never will. All I can say is thank you."

"I have such a deep love for my fans and I hope you can feel that when I come on stage every night," he concluded. "See you next time New York, that was unforgettable."

Benson is currently on his American Heart tour, in support of his album of the same name, and he's having a great time. He wrote last month, "I could live on tour."

The "Mystical Magical" singer performs in Nashville Monday night.

