Benson Boone reveals the best advice he got from "good human" and mentor Dan Reynolds

Benson Boone is gearing up for a major headlining tour and enjoying his first huge hit with "Beautiful Things" -- plus, on March 22 he'll release a new song called "Slow It Down." As things continue to heat up for him career-wise, he's probably grateful for the advice that his mentor, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, gave him when they first met.

After quitting American Idol in 2021, Benson was contacted by Reynolds, who signed him to his record label, gave him some valuable songwriting instruction and helped him launch his career. A while back, Benson told ABC Audio about the guidance Reynolds offered about navigating the music biz.

"Dan, like, he's been through everything and he gives the best advice," Benson said. "One of the things that's been the most important for me to know and learn from him is to never make a decision that wouldn't make me happy."

"He is such a good human and always wants what's best for me and what's going to be best for my career and just making me happy in general," he explained. "He says, 'Whenever you make a decision, just always think ahead, like, is this what you really want?'"

"That's been the most important thing because, especially in this industry, I mean, a lot of people don't have the best intentions," he says. "A lot of people get screwed in this industry. And Dan, I just know, is always there to help me make the best decision to make me happy." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Benson's currently finishing up his debut album. His Fireworks & Rollerblades tour starts April 3 in Chicago.

