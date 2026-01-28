Benson Boone stars in Super Bowl Instacart ad with Ben Stiller

Benson Boone is doing everything for the Super Bowl — except headlining the halftime show.

As previously reported, Benson will perform on Feb. 5 at a charity concert organized by the Bay Area Host Committee and take part in the YouTube Super Bowl LX Flag Football game on Feb. 7. Now, it's been announced he'll star in a Super Bowl commercial with Ben Stiller that will air on Feb. 8, the day of the game.

The ad, which is for Instacart, features Ben and Benson as a retro Euro-disco-pop duo of brothers, singing about how Instacart's new Preference Picker product feature allows them to pick the perfect bananas.

In the director's cut version of the ad, the song gradually escalates into a sibling rivalry showdown. After Benson nails one of his signature flips, Ben tries to copy him and wipes out. He then makes a second attempt, only to crash into the on-stage speakers.

Benson pleads with Ben to stop, but he won't listen. Instead, he climbs higher up on a piece of the stage set and attempts the flip again, this time crashing into the drumkit.

"I did the flip!" Ben declares, staggering to his feet and falling off the stage.

"Working on a Super Bowl commercial for Instacart blew my mind," Benson says in a statement. "However, adding Ben Stiller to the equation… diabolical."

Benson has got his eye on the prize for the future. He tells Billboard, "I think down the line — like, far down the line — I could really rip a Super Bowl halftime show."

He also shared his Instacart order with Billboard. "Fruit snacks .... When I'm in the studio, I'll eat, like, 20 a day , and Martinelli's apple juice," he says, acknowledging that it sounds like "a 5-year-old's diet."

