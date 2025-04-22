Benson Boone wants people to have 'a good reason' for hating his music

Benson Boone has a message for all the haters: Prepare to defend your opinions on his music.

Apparently the "Beautiful Things" singer doesn't mind if people don't like his songs — he just wants them to be able to specifically explain why. He wrote in a TikTok, "If you hate me or my music, at least have a good reason for it. I just read a comment that said, 'I don't exactly know why I hate Benson Boone but it feels right.' Like WHAT!!?"

He continued, "How am I supposed to improve after reading that? At least say something valid like 'he low key just flips everywhere, can he [do] anything else?' Even, 'I just don't like his songs even though I'm basing my opinion off the only one that I've heard over and over' (super valid)."

With his suggestions, Benson was referring to the fact that his signature stage move is back-flipping off of pianos or other elevated objects, and that his song "Beautiful Things" was literally the #1 most played and streamed track in the world in 2024.

A fan chimed in in the comments, "I feel like sometimes when [a song is overplayed] it can ruin the song and therefore the artist by proxy, without it having to do anything w/you directly." Benson replied, "Honestly this is so true!!"

Another fan joked, "I hate Benson Boone because he brought [legendary Queen guitarist] brian may out on stage [at Coachella] and I wasn't there."

Benson's new song, "Mystical Magical," comes out April 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.