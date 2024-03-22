Benson Boone's album 'Fireworks and Rollerblades' coming April 5

Following the global success of "Beautiful Things," Benson Boone has announced when we can hear his debut album.

Fireworks and Rollerblades will be out April 5; it's available for preorder now. You can hear his new song, "Slow It Down," and watch the video, now. In addition to "Beautiful Things" and "Slow It Down," the album will also include Benson's two previous hits: "Ghost Town" and "In the Stars."

His Fireworks and Rollerblades tour kicks off April 3 in Chicago and is currently set to wrap up May 4. He'll start a series of U.K. and European dates on May 21, and in September, he'll head to Australia and New Zealand. For all ticket info, visit bensonboone.com.

On Instagram, Benson calls the album "My greatest achievement yet." Here's the track list:

"Intro"

"Be Someone"

"Slow It Down"

"Beautiful Things"

"Cry"

"Forever and a Day"

"In the Stars"

"Drunk in My Mind"

"Greatest Fear"

"There She Goes"

"Hello Love"

"Ghost Town"

"Love of Mine"

"Friend"

"What Do You Want"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.