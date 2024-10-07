Best believe she's bejeweled: 'Forbes' says Taylor Swift is now world's richest female musician

As Taylor Swift continues to break records on the road and on the charts, so does her bank account.

Forbes claims that Taylor, who it reported became a billionaire last year thanks to her Eras Tour, has now surpassed Rihanna to become the world's richest female musician. Forbes says Taylor's net worth is now $1.6 billion, while Rihanna is "only" worth $1.4 billion.

Notably, Taylor is said to be the first musician ever to earn billionaire status primarily based on her songs and live performance, as opposed to Rihanna, whose wealth mostly comes from her Fenty beauty empire. Taylor's fortune, according to Forbes, comprises $600 million in royalties and touring, a music catalog worth $600 million, and $125 million in real estate.

According to Forbes, Taylor's net worth far outpaces that of other female superstars, including Beyoncé, worth $760 million; Madonna, worth $850 million; and Celine Dion, worth $550 million.

In terms of all musicians, Taylor is #2, second only to Jay-Z, whose net worth, according to Forbes, is around $2.5 billion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.