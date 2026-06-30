Best of Both (Barbie) Worlds: Miley Cyrus' signature doll has arrived

After teasing it on Instagram, Miley Cyrus has officially unveiled her signature Barbie doll.
The doll wears a look inspired by the outfit Miley wore in the "Golden Burning Sun" sequence of her music film Something Beautiful: a faux-leather hooded jacket and pants, along with pointed-toe black pumps and a microphone.
And the new doll will have a lot of company. In an interview with Mattel, Miley reveals that she has an entire room in her house dedicated to Barbie dolls.
"My doll collection is very important to me. I get so excited any time that I get gifted a new Barbie. Usually it's from a friend, it's on my birthday, or it's for one of my friends who've made their own Barbie," Miley reveals.
"And my Barbie room, which is completely dedicated to the Barbie collection, is something that I know that I'll never outgrow. It's something that'll always really cherish."
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