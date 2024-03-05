"Best day ever!" Halsey posts video of visit with 10-year-old fan Bella Brave

Halsey took time out of her schedule to brighten the day of Bella Thomson, known online as Bella Brave.

She posted to her Instagram Story a video of her visiting Bella, 10, who suffers from a rare condition called Hirschsprung's disease, as well as SCID — severe combined immunodeficiency — and dwarfism.

"[She] and her family have been like kindred spirits to me for so many years," Halsey wrote. "I tried to play it cool, but this was the best day ever!"

"She's the kind of person who [you] just think about, out of nowhere, and smile," Halsey added.

During the visit, Bella told Halsey that she wants to act, and Halsey agreed that she'd be "an amazing voice actress." Having had experience in voice acting herself, Halsey added, "I bet you would be a professional right away.” She also explained the meaning behind some of her tattoos to Bella.

Bella's family wrote on TikTok, "From hospital stays to heartfelt conversations, meeting Halsey felt like a dream come true. We talked about hopes, dreams, travel, acting, song writing & the power of unwavering friendship & connection. Thank you, Halsey, for being the light in Bella's darkest days."

People reports that in 2023, Halsey sent Bella a package of albums, sweet treats and a hand-drawn picture of them together.

